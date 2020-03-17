Kern Complete Count Committee urges residents to fill out Census form online, by phone or by mail

FILE – This March 23, 2018, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2018 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident as part of the nation’s only test run of the 2020 Census. Most Americans say they are likely to participate in the 2020 census, but some doubt that the U.S. Census Bureau will keep their personal information confidential. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 7 in 10 Americans say it’s extremely or very likely they will participate in the census this year. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith, File)

The Kern Complete Count Committee (KCCC) is urging all residents to fill out their census forms online, by phone or mail.

The KCCC said it urges the residents of Kern to continue to shelter in place and to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

#Let’s not let the fear of the current health crisis prevent anyone from answering the Census,” the committee said in a news release. “A complete and accurate count is the most practical way to ensure our community receives its fair share of resources and political representation. Census data is crucial to ensure our community receives its fair share of resources, especially during emergencies as it helps inform funding for federal disaster relief and public health personnel needs for communities.”

The KCCC said answering the Census in a timely manner online, by mail or by phone, can go a long way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 so that Census interviewers do not have to visit homes to collect data.

The committee said that through Friday, households will receive instructions in the mail for completing the 2020 Census questionnaire.

If you do not respond online or via mail, a Census Bureau interviewer will be sent to your home to collect answers in person in May.

Households are required to complete the questionnaire, which will be kept confidential, according to the KCCC.

Anyone needing assistance completing their Census questionnaire can call this 1-844-330-2020 or visit https://my2020census.gov/.