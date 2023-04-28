BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Families and friends of crime victims, Kern County officials and community members joined together Thursday afternoon for an emotional event to remember their loved ones.

Community members from all over the county joined the 9th Annual Crime Victims’ March in Bakersfield during National Crime Victim’s Rights Week.

The event is keeping the names and faces of those lost to violent crimes alive. That was the spirit of all those marching throughout Bakersfield.

“We’ve been out here to keep her name alive. I always say long live Mya because she was our princess and we miss her,” Tameka Daniel the aunt of an 8-year-old murder victim said. “We come out here and will come out here until they stop doing this because we want her name to stay alive.”

The faces of those killed were put on signs and shirts as a reminder to the community to never forget who these people are.

“I mean it’s hard when you lose someone but don’t give up and keep fighting for justice and with time and God’s help justice will come,” Maritza Avilez, the sister of a murder victim said.

This year, the main focus of the march was on the parents impacted by child homicides.

One family 17 News has reported on since the very beginning had their 16-year-old daughter murdered in 2021. The case is still cold and the family is still looking for answers.

“All these families come out here to represent their lost family members, their lost children, somebody’s mother, somebody’s brother, somebody’s sister and the list goes on it’s just too sad,” Nancy Larson, the aunt of a 16-year-old murder victim said. “There’s too much violence. The violence needs to stop. These are children that don’t get lives. Life is not a game you can’t redo it. Every choice you make matters and it can be the difference between life and death.

Families at the event said that even though their loved ones may be gone they will never be forgotten. Families will continue to come to this event every single year in their memory.