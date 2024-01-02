BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Community Foundation is launching the Write to Thrive: Community Network Development project to equip Kern County nonprofits with essential tools for the right to thrive.

The free project supported by Kaiser Permanente includes a two-day grant writing workshop on Feb. 14 and 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, including access to grant resources, and networking opportunities.

The purpose of this project is to strengthen nonprofit organizations in Kern County. Those nonprofits must be registered with KCF.

The deadline to apply for the project is Friday, Jan. 19, organizers say. For more information on how to apply, click here.