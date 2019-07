The Kern Community Foundation has set up a disaster relief fund for people in Ridgecrest affected by last week’s earthquakes.

You can go to the Kern Community Foundation’s website and click on the “Give Now” link on the top of the page. Select Kern County Earthquake Disaster Relief Fund.

You can also donate by check, payable to Kern Community Foundation.

Mail the check, or deliver it to 3300 Truxtun Ave.