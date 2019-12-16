Kern Community College District, union reach agreement in salary negotiations for classified employees

The Kern Community College District and the union representing its classified staff have finally reached an agreement on contract negotiations after a year-long stalemate.

After reaching an impasse in negotiations and entering into mediation earlier this month, the district and the California School Employees Association agreed on a deal for pay raises for the past school year and the current school year.

The district and the union chapters from all three colleges had been in negotiations for most of the year over a new contract after the previous one expired over a year ago.

“Everyone’s really happy with the outcome,” said Tina Johnson, president of the Bakersfield chapter of the CSEA. “What we got is good, and we’re happy with it. Now we’re just going to move forward with our budgets.”

According to the agreement, Bakersfield College classified staff will receive a 2.5 percent lump sum retroactive to July 1, 2018, to be paid by the end of January. Johnson said the CSEA agreed to this because the district gave back a two-week Christmas break, which they have had in the past but not for the past five or six years.

Staff will also get a 2.7 percent raise for this school year retroactive to July 1, to be paid no later than Feb. 28.

While the CSEA originally sought a 5 percent salary increase for this year, Johnson said they agreed to the lower amount in exchange for a raised cap on health and welfare benefits of $1,488 per employee.

CSEA originally sought a 5 percent salary increase. KCCD originally offered the 2.5 percent retroactive pay for last school year and wanted to pay a 2 percent increase for the current school year.

“We knew we would never get 5 percent, but we had to come in high so we could negotiate,” Johnson said. “We were willing to settle at 3 percent, and (the district) got close to that.”

While the new agreement is a three-year contract, salary for the 2020-21 school year was not part of negotiations. Johnson said the CSEA and the district will go back to the table next year to negotiate salary.

The Bakersfield chapter of the CSEA has already voted to approve the tentative agreement and the chapters for the other two colleges in the district are currently in the voting process, Johnson said.

Once voting is complete, the Board of Trustees will consider ratifying the agreement. Johnson said an emergency meeting is expected to be scheduled this Thursday.

The district declined to comment on the agreement until it has been voted on by the board.