Kern Community College District moving to change trustee boundaries

The Kern Community College District is looking to change the boundaries of its trustee areas to better align with voting laws.

Chancellor Thomas Burke said the district is in the early stages of the redistricting process to reflect clarifications made to the California Voting Rights Act since the district last underwent redistricting in 2012.

“In light of these changes in the CVRA, the Board of Trustees has decided to proactively move forward now to align its area boundaries consistent with the requirements of the CVRA,” Burke said in a statement. “Typically, these changes would be incorporated into the district’s next required redistricting, incorporating the CVRA changes and results of the 2020 National Census.”

With the new boundaries, Burke said the district would move from five to seven trustee areas, will each having one representative. Currently, Areas 1 and 3 have two trustees each.

At a meeting last week, the Board of Trustees held its first hearing to talk about the redistricting process and establish a timeline for future hearings and when the new boundaries would be up for approval.

The board did not discuss any specifics about the new boundaries and no maps have been presented.

Additional public hearings have been scheduled for Jan. 16 and Feb. 13. At the February meeting, the board will be presented with three or four maps showing possible new boundary lines.

If any changes need to be made, the maps would be presented at a special meeting to be held prior to March 12, when the board expects to adopt the new boundaries.