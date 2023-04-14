BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After a tense Kern Community College District board meeting Thursday, there is no word on whether charges filed against a tenured Bakersfield College history professor warrant his firing.

During a public board meeting on Thursday, speakers discussed the charge against Matthew Garrett, who is accused of immoral or unprofessional conduct, and refusal to obey school laws of the state.

Garrett is a staunch conservative and says the charges against him are false and go against his First Amendment rights.

The district deferred announcing its decision to the public regarding Garrett’s job status following Thursday’s meeting, citing California regulations the district said is grounded on privacy concerns.

17 News made several attempts to contact district officials Friday, but they declined to comment citing legal and privacy restrictions. 17 News also reached out to Garrett but did not hear back for this story.