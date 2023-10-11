BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Association of Community College Trustees has presented the 2023 Pacific Region Equity Award to the Kern Community College District.

The award was presented at ACCT’s annual conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, according to KCCD.

KCCD offers the fastest growing dual enrollment program in California, and according to ACCT, “The dual enrollment and early college work in Kern Community College District provides an exceptional example of the equity work that must be done to increase access and success for all students.”

“This award recognizes the commitment of the Board of Trustees and the entire Kern Community College District to providing affordable, quality, education to students in all corners of our community who desire to improve their quality of life through higher education, or workforce development training,” said KCCD Board President Romeo Agbalog in a release.

Accepting the award on behalf of KCCD were Trustees Nan Gomez-Heitzberg, Yovani Jimenez, and Christina Scrivner including Interim Chancellor Tom Burke, according to the district.

KCCD prioritizes college access for all students beginning as early as the 9th grade. The district stands firm in its commitment to removing the barriers that underrepresented and rural students traditionally face when attempting to access post-secondary education.

ACCT is an organization representing more than 6,500 community college trustees throughout

the United States.