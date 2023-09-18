BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Community College District Board of Trustees, voted Thursday to accept more than $3.4 million in funding from the California Community Colleges’ Chancellor’s Office to support the development of apprenticeship programs, the board said in a news release.

The funding is part of the California Apprenticeship Initiative New and Innovative Grant Program which will create nursing, public health, industrial technology and business apprenticeships, according to the KCCD.

For decades, apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs have been the gold standard for preparing Californians for employment. With these funds from the state Chancellor’s Office, we’ll expand our apprenticeship opportunities into other areas of the labor market that are in high demand like nursing and others, and that offer higher wages and benefits. Romeo Agbalog, President of the Kern CCD Board of Trustees

According to the chancellor’s office, the development of the apprenticeship program is part of Vision 2030, a framework that aims to advance student success, access, support and socio-economic mobility with equity.