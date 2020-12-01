Kern Coalition Against Human Trafficking hosting panel Thursday addressing misconceptions about trafficking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Coalition Against Human Trafficking is holding a virtual panel on Thursday.

The discussion will be held at 6 p.m. regarding conspiracy theories and misinformation relating to the issue of human trafficking. The KCAHT said the panel will address some of the most prevalent misconceptions currently impacting the anti-trafficking work the coalition is doing locally in Kern County.

Panelists include KCAHT leaders as well as representatives from the Kern County Probation Department, county Department of Human Services, county District Attorney’s Office and other organizations. Those interested in attending the event can register here.

The KCAHT is a grassroots coalition focused on combating human trafficking through raising public awareness, connecting victims to resources and more. For more information about the organization, visit kcaht.org.