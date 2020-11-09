Kern celebrating November as National Adoption Awareness Month with month-long campaign

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — National Adoption Awareness Month is being celebrating in Kern County in November with a month-long awareness campaign, and the expectation of more than a dozen finalized adoptions.

Because of COVID-19, November’s celebration will change from a physical event to providing information on children in foster care, said a news release from the Department of Human Services.

“Our world needs this joy now more than ever, especially as we dedicate this month to focusing on adopting teens, children with special needs and large sibling groups,” the release said.

Each adopted child will receive gift bags containing family frames, a teddy bear, a book about adoption and resources for families, which will have continued support through a program called “Reach.” Nearly 1,800 Kern County children are in foster care.

