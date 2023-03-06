BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The local Catholic community is invited to celebrate their faith at the fifth annual Kern Catholic Prayer Breakfast.

According to a news release, the prayer breakfast will see Catholics participate in a special mass where they will pray the Rosary and then enjoy a breakfast and listen to a keynote address from best-selling author, Catholic radio host and world-renowned speaker, Mark Hart.

The Kern Catholic Prayer Breakfast will take place on March 16 at St. Francis of Assisi Parish located on 900 H Street.

If you are interested you can purchase tickets for $30 online by clicking here and the deadline to buy tickets is March 10.