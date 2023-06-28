BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Court Appointed Special Advocates of Kern County are in urgent need of volunteers.

According to the organization’s website, the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kern County speaks for the best interest of abused and neglected children and youth in the juvenile court process by training volunteers to advocate for their safety and well-being in the courts, in schools and in the community.

80 children currently sit on the high-priority waitlist who need someone to speak in their best interest in the juvenile court process.

Classes begin on Aug. 10. Anyone who is interested in becoming a CASA volunteer needs to first contact CASA directly at 661-631-2272 before the next information session, which will last approximately 30 minutes at 11:30 a.m. on July 7.

Learn more by visiting the Kern CASA website.