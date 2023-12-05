BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The United Domestic Workers is urgently addressing the critical state of negotiations for caregivers, specifically those providing In-Home Supportive Services here in Kern County.

United Domestic Workers say caregivers in Kern have been without a contract for seven years. Last week, the group went before the Board of Supervisors demanding the county take urgent action to address prolonged negotiation challenges for In-Home Supportive Services workers.

The group also went before the Board on Tuesday to continue the fight for progress on a new contract.

“It has been seven long years since our last contract, and it is finally time for you to step up and make us a real offer,” said Javier Soto, an IHSS provider. “The mere cents that you are offering are not nearly enough to start bridging the gaps in our wages that you have created.”

The United Domestic Workers also returned last week to the bargaining table to negotiate a new contract.