BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — November is also known as “Movember” and the goal is to encourage men to talk about their health and take action.

About one in every eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. The good news is doctors say if caught early it can be treatable.

A local prostate cancer survivor says men tend to look the other way when it comes to this topic but he says get over yourself and do it for those you love.

“We found it early enough that it was still treatable very easily,” Tony Lee told 17 News.

Tony Lee is a familiar voice to many, working in broadcast radio for decades, this 80-year-old Vietnam veteran is now a prostate cancer survivor.

Lee knew from visits to his urologist that there was an issue with his prostate but chose to watch it for a few years. Until he had another procedure done and asked them to check it out while he was already under anesthesia.

Lee was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer and finished treatment in August. His mission now is to talk about this sensitive issue with other guys.

“We don’t want doctors poking around in there. So I kept putting all the stuff off for all those reasons. All the masculinity reasons,” Lee said. “You know it’s a typical guy thing. If it’s not cut off and laying on the floor bleeding, well give me a beer, we’ll just talk about it later.”

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men and the second most fatal.

“The screening for that is a doctor exam and also a blood test and most men should be starting that age 45,” Dr. Luis Mariscal, Medical Director, AIS Cancer Center, said. “But, if you have higher risk or a family history definitely that age should come down to 40. All men by the age of 50 should be getting screened.”

Mariscal says as far as men’s health is concerned the top two most important issues are prostate and testicular cancers. With younger men being diagnosed with testicular cancer in their 20s. Doctor Mariscal says if something gets larger or painful it needs to be discussed with a physician.

“It’s kind of like you don’t only change the oil in your car when you get the low oil warning, by then you probably had the oil in the car too long. And maybe you’re causing damage. Men tend to wait until the low oil light comes on, but that’s not great for our health,” Mariscal said.

Lee would like more men to set their pride aside and keep their health high on the priority list.

Start the conversation with your doctor and schedule an appointment with your doctor now especially if you are age 45 or older about the important cancer screenings you need to have.