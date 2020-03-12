Kern businessman and former Sheriff’s Office Deputy Coroner John Phillip Van Rensselaer dies at 69

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who gunned down his mother and stepfather following a night of drinking was sentenced Thursday to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

A Kern County judged handed down a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 75 years to life for 33-year-old Derek Connell, found guilty last month of first-degree murder in his mother's death and second-degree murder in the death of his stepfather.