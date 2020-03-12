Kern businessman and former Sheriff’s Office Deputy Coroner John Phillip Van Rensselaer dies at 69

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern businessman and former Sheriff’s Office Deputy Coroner, John Phillip Van Rensselaer has died at age 69.
Van Rensselaer was born in Ohio in August of 1950. His family later moved West and settled in Torrance.
Later, Van Rensselaer moved to Kernville, where he bought and ran Wofford Heights Chevron with his business motto: “Treat every customer like they are your best and only customer, and you’ll never have a problem.”
After surviving a deadly crash, Van Rensselaer went on to become Deputy Coroner for the Sheriff’s Office, where he retired in 2011.
Family says he enjoyed the outdoors and his favorites hobbies included fishing and hunting.
Van Rensselaer passed away March 3.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday at the Kern Christian Center at 4701 Gosford Road.
The service begins at 10 a.m.
