BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — To honor Kern County veterans local organizations and businesses are giving veterans some deals.

Here is a list of deals around Kern County for our Veterans:

Maggie’s Sunrise Cafe

On Nov. 10 until 2 p.m., veterans can enjoy a free breakfast with Military ID proof.

All veterans can enjoy a complimentary breakfast of 2 eggs, bacon, and pancakes, plus a free T-shirt.

Veterans Day Breakfast Fundraiser:

Smitty’s Smokin’ Briskey and BBQ is hosting a Veterans Day breakfast and veterans get to eat their meal for free.

At the event, non-veterans will pay $15 for a plate with eggs, house bacon, pancakes, coffee and orange juice, according to event organizers. All of the proceeds will go to the nonprofit Healing Hands, Healing Hearts.

The Veterans Day fundraising meal is set for Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. to noon at Smitty’s Smokin’ Brisket and BBQQ at 2813 North Chester Ave.

Great Clips

All Great Clips give free haircuts to veterans and active military members.

Warrior 1 Yoga

Warrior 1 Yoga is offering free classes throughout Veterans Day Weekend and other goodies to veterans.

The classes are scheduled for Nov. 10 through 12 for veterans and there spouses.

On Nov. 11 protein doughnuts and coffee on Nov. 11 and there will be a 30% off on spa services and retail.

Warrior 1 Yoga is located at 1006 Calloway Dr.

If you know of any businesses offering veterans Day deals send us a tip at 17News@kget.com.