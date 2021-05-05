Kern Boys and Girls Club music group competing in national conference

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County’s “Music Fusion” group is competing in a national conference today.

The competition features club members from across the nation and military bases worldwide and is highly competitive, according to the Boys and Girls Club. The competition is a two-day event and took place May 4 and May 5.

“Music Fusion” submitted a video of the group performing the song “Kids of the Future.” The group is made up of seven singers and dancers, ranging from ages 10 to 15. “Music Fusion” submitted an audition video created by Logic Films in February to be considered for the national conference.

“We are so excited to see our talented kids on stage representing Kern County and showing what kids can accomplish given the right tools, education, and mentoring,” executive director Zane Smith said.

Watch their full performance below: