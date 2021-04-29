Kern Behavioral Health to host events throughout May in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services has several events planned to provide resources for those in need.

There are six events planned throughout the month.

Kern Behavioral Health says they have been dealing with unprecedented levels of mental health concerns due to the COVID-19 lockdowns. Kern BHRS says it is critical for the community to know it is OK for them to acknowledge their feelings and reach out for help when needed.

Mental Health Awareness Month events:

Kern Behavioral Health and the Kern High School District are teaming up to encourage the community to wear lime green every Tuesday to raise awareness for mental health.

Monday, May 3

The Kern County Administrative Building will be lit green in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Visit Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services’ Facebook page at 7:45 p.m. to watch the live event.

Friday, May 7 – Sunday, May 9

Kern BHRS is partnering with local art group Creative Crossing Co-Create for a unique art experience at Panorama Park. Community members can view original pieces of art put on display at the bluffs. You are also encouraged to bring your own art supplies to create your own piece.

Panorama Park is located near Bakersfield College.

Friday, May 7 and Thursday, May 13

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and Kern Behavioral Health are teaming up to host two virtual Mindfulness & Self-Care Workshops. Both organizations say making time to do something for yourself is important for your mental health.

To RSVP to the free workshops, email namikern@yahoo.com.

Friday, May 14

Kern BHRS, Kern County Superintendent of Schools, Kern High School District, Assemblyman Vince Fong and Kaiser Permanente are partnering for the first Virtual Youth Mental Health Symposium.

The symposium will highlight local mental health resources available for students, raise awareness and explain the importance of working to end the stigma against mental health.

The event will take place via Zoom from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

You can register for the event here.

Wednesday, May 19

Kern Behavioral Health is scheduled to host a virtual Appreciation Awards Ceremony to honor the outstanding individuals in the mental health community.

Watch the ceremony live on the Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services’ Facebook page beginning at 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 20

CityServe, Dignity Health and Kern Behavioral Health are hosting the Here for Health Pit Stop event meant to provide the community with resources to take care of their mental and physical health.

Free health screenings will be provided and they will be giving away free food boxes while supplies last. Mental health, substance use and community resources will also be available.