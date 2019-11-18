Kern Behavioral Health holding career expo on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services is holding a career expo on Saturday.

The expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the administration office, 2001 28th St. The event is geared for people interested in pursuing a career in the health field. Organizations such as Clinica Sierra Vista and College Community Services are looking to hire therapists and recovery specialists.

Candidates are encouraged to come dressed for an interview and to bring copies of their resumes.

For more information, call 661-868-7510.