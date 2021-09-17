Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services launches mural project to highlight mental wellness

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services launched a mural project to spark a conversation about mental wellness.
The EverGREEN mural project will feature four murals painted throughout Bakersfield over the course of the month. September is National Suicide Prevention and Recovery Month. The murals were designed and installed by the local art group Creative Crossing Co-Create.
The first mural was unveiled at Behavioral Health’s administration building on Sept. 10. The second was unveiled at Bakersfield City School District’s headquarters on Friday. The mural also highlighted literacy along with mental health. The next mural will be unveiled on Thursday, Sept. 23 at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
“We hope that these murals will inspire the community for years to come and provide a safe place to appreciate the artwork, self-reflect on their own wellness needs and connect as a community,” Kern BHRS director Stacy Kuwahara said in a news release.
Mural locations and unveilings:
- Sept. 10: Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services administration building
- Sept. 17: Bakersfield City School District headquarters
- Sept. 23: Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Sept. 30: California Living Museum – playground area
For more information, visit KernBHRS.org.