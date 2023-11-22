BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County and Bakersfield fire departments discussed safe turkey frying before the holidays.

Kern County Fire Department Captain Andrew Freeborn says it is important to check all equipment and make sure everything is working properly.

Freeborn says it is crucial to not overfill or overheat the oil.

Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief Tim Ortiz says if you do not fry a turkey correctly you can see an explosion.

Fire officials advise to:

Move the fryer away from anything combustible

Keep children and pets out of the area

Experiment with water on how much oil should be in the fryer

Inspect the equipment and make sure everything is clean and works properly

Make sure the turkey is dry and free of all moisture

Make sure the cooking is done on a level surface

Ortiz says to make sure that once the process is started, have a thermometer to gauge how hot you need the turkey to fry before the boiling point is reached.

The Kern County and Bakersfield fire departments wish the community a safe and happy holiday.