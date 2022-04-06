BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kitten season is upon Kern County and the Kern County Animal Shelter is urgently looking for foster parents.

Those interested in fostering a kitten should call the shelter at 868-7131 or go to the shelter before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

In a social media post, the shelter said it needed foster homes for six 1- to 2-week-old kittens. The post said the kittens would each need bottle feeding every few hours around the clock.

“If you can save these babies please give us a call,” the post read.