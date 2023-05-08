BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Animal Services, the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center and Best Friends Animal Society are partnering for Best Friend Fest on May 13, according to organizers.

Best Friend Fest is a one-day adoption event where organizers hope to find homes for 250 dogs and cats.

“We love our shelter pets, and we know our people do too. With the support and action from our community we’re setting a lofty goal of finding homes for 250 shelter pets during the event,” Nick Cullen, Director of KCAS said.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kern County Animal Services on Fruitvale Avenue, the Kern County Animal Shelter on Highway 178 in Lake Isabella and the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center on Mt. Vernon Avenue, according to organizers.