Kern among worst counties in state in identifying homeless students, audit shows

Kern County is among the worst counties in the state in identifying students as being homeless, according to data from a report by the State Auditor’s Office.

The audit, which examined student population data from the 2017-18 school year, shows that only 3 percent of economically disadvantaged children — students who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals — were reported as being homeless in the district.

That’s significantly lower than the 5 to 10 percent of disadvantaged students that homeless experts estimate experience homelessness every year, cutting them off from support services they should be entitled to under the federal McKinney-Vento Act, such as tutoring, transportation, school supplies and food.

Most other Valley counties also ranked toward the bottom, such as Fresno and Merced counties. Only five counties in the state ranked below Kern County.

On the other side of the spectrum, Alpine County had the highest homeless identification rate at 22 percent.

This identification problem is widespread across the state, which had an identification rate of 6 percent in 2017-18, according to the report. That’s at the lower end of estimations.

“California (schools) are not doing enough to identify youth who are experiencing homelessness, even though identification is the critical first step to providing these youth with the necessary services and support,” the report says.

According to federal law, homeless students are defined as students who lack a regular nighttime residence and includes those who use people’s couches or live in cars, parks, abandoned buildings or other settings.

Identification challenges

While the Kern County identification average was at 3 percent, many school districts had lower percentages, some as low as 0 percent, such as the Wasco Union High School District.

The Kern High School District was the lowest among the largest districts in the Bakersfield area, with only 1 percent of disadvantaged students in the 2017-18 school year reported as homeless. That’s 346 out of 30,423 students, according to the report.

“We do recognize that (those numbers) are low,” said Michaelle Blalock, project specialist for homeless and foster youth for the district. “If we’re expected to have 5 to 10 percent, we are certainly below that. I think that there are a lot of reasons why our numbers are not there.”

The chief among those is the fear of the consequences that could come from identifying as homeless, Blalock said.

“With high school kids, there’s a stigma associated with homelesness. They don’t want to report it,” she said. “Parents are also concerned about CPS (Child Protective Services), immigration enforcement.”

Blalock said the district has gotten better at identifying homeless students. For the 2018-19 school year, she said it identified 436 students. So far this school year, there are 389 identified students.

Blalock said the district has been increasing training for faculty and staff on how to identify students who might be homeless and would qualify for services. KHSD has designated a homeless liaison at every school site responsible for identifying homeless students at their sites. KHSD has also hired more social workers, Blalock said.

“We’ve been trying to do more outreach and training. I think the efforts have paid off,” she said. “We will continue to expand our training.”

The Delano Joint Union High School District, the second-largest high school district in the county, had a 2 percent identification rate, with 101 out of 4,251 students reported as homeless.

The Bakersfield City School District, the closest in comparison to KHSD in terms of the numbers of disadvantaged students, had an identification rate of 5 percent, or 1,731 homeless students out of 32,000, surpassing the county rate and putting it nearly in line with the state.

“We feel pretty good about how we’re performing,” said Tim Fulenwider, director of the instructional support services division of the district. “We’re always looking for ways to improve, seeing if there are gaps within our system that we can address.”

Fulenwider said the district asks parents to fill out a student residency survey at the beginning of every school year that plays a large role in identifying homeless students. However, he said some students may not be homeless for the entire year.

“If parents don’t report, or if something happens during the year and we don’t see the signs or no one informs us, it’s hard to identify,” he said. “Students might be homeless on and off. Sometimes they’re just homeless for a few months. We see that quite frequently.”

Fulenwider encourages parents and students to speak up if they are experiencing homelessness and for faculty and staff to keep an eye out for signs.

“That’s how schools can identify more homeless students,” he said.