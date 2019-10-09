Kern among DA’s offices involved in $464,000 judgment against oil company accused of illegally disposing of hazardous wastes

VENTURA, Calif. (KGET) — The Ventura County District Attorney’s office, along with DA’s offices in Kern, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties, obtained a $464,000 judgment against an oil company accused of illegally transporting and disposing of hazardous wastes.

The judgment resolves allegations that California Resources Corporation, a 2014 spinoff of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, generated hazardous wastes that it sent to the Anterra Energy facility in Oxford for disposal, prosecutors said.

That facility is not authorized to receive hazardous waste.

The terms of the judgment stipulate California Resources Corporation must comply with a permanent injunction requiring it to follow state laws and regulations covering the safe management of hazardous waste, according to prosecutors.

The company must pay $400,000 in civil penalties, prosecutors said, of which $250,00 will go to the Ventura County District Attorney’s office and $50,000 each to prosecutor’s offices in Kern, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties.

An additional $64,000 will be paid to Ventura County to reimburse investigative costs.