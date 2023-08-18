BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Hurricane Hilary strengthened to a Category 4 early Friday with potentially heavy rainfall in Kern County.

Many are already preparing for what is to come, one of Kern’s most profitable industries is as well.

“If I get any rain on this it’s going to completely ruin my crop so definitely a different feeling than we normally have this time of year,” Farm owner Jeff Roberts said.

Roberts owns a farm south of Bakersfield and shares that farming is already stressful and with the inches of rain projected to come to Kern County from Hilary he’s preparing before things could get even worse.

“With the hay being down I have to get this out of here before any rain. You can see how nice it looks now the color is amazing if it gets a tenth of rain on it it’ll turn brown, and it really degrades my quality of product, so it has to get moved like immediately,” Roberts said.

Roberts is not the only one, Farmer Jason Giannelli said he is trying to get as much of his crops out before Hilary hits.

“We’re just trying to get everything that’s ready and, on the ground, right now just trying to get it out and then we’re holding off on a lot of things until after the storm to see and hope that everything holds up after the storm and that’s all we can do right now,” Giannelli said.

Giannelli says that during this time all farmers can do is be prepared and deal with what comes.

“If we have corn that lays down, if we have things that happen, we have to still harvest it as best as we can and just figure it out and just move with the punches as they come,” Giannelli said.

Both have a lot of work to do before matters are expected to get worse, but Roberts said he hopes once Hilary passes it won’t cost him too much of his crop.

“I was awake at one am this morning thinking about it really haven’t slept since so it just kind of is what it is once everything’s done, I’ll sleep like a baby,” Roberts said.