Kenny G to perform at Fox Theater

American Saxophonist Kenny G performs during his concert “Rhythm & Romance” at Hong Kong’s Asia World Expo, Friday, May 9, 2008. (AP Photo/Lo Sai Hung)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Smooth jazz from one of the most legendary saxophone players of the 80’s and 90’s is coming to the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater in February.

Kenny G is know for hit singles such as “Songbird”, “Forever in Love”, “Loving You”, and “By the Time this Night is Over”.

Kenneth Bruce Gorelick, AKA Kenny G will be performing at the Fox Theater on Feb. 15.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 19 starting at $45.50. Tickets are available at the Fox Theater box office or online at theBakersfieldFox.com.