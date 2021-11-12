Kenny G to perform at Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Smooth jazz from one of the most legendary saxophone players of the 80’s and 90’s is coming to the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater in February.
Kenny G is know for hit singles such as “Songbird”, “Forever in Love”, “Loving You”, and “By the Time this Night is Over”.
Kenneth Bruce Gorelick, AKA Kenny G will be performing at the Fox Theater on Feb. 15.
Tickets go on sale Nov. 19 starting at $45.50. Tickets are available at the Fox Theater box office or online at theBakersfieldFox.com.
