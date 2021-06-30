Kelcy’s Restaurant in Tehachapi holding grand reopening Thursday as it celebrates new ownership

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — On Thursday, Kelcy’s Restaurant in Tehachapi will hold a grand reopening to celebrate the continuation of the restaurant under new ownership.

Kelcy’s was closed in 2017 when the original owner retired, to the dismay of many local residents. The restaurant, located at 110 W. Tehachapi Blvd., was reopened under new owners Bill Lee & Virginia Sheridan in August 2019.

During its grand reopening at 2 p.m., free sundaes and homemade cookies will be served to reintroduce the newly expanded soda bar.