‘Keeping the Streets Warm’ collects clothing for local homeless

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several organizations worked toward keeping the homeless population warm this season with a clothing drive, enlisting the help of local musician Zacari.

Zacari performed at the event and many others joined in. The event also featured free dental screenings from Smile Makers. Newly sworn in Bakersfield City Councilmember Eric Arias praise organizers for their efforts to serve the community.

The organizations collected blankets, jackets, sweaters, and other warm clothing to give those in need during the holiday season.