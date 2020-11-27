‘Keeping the Streets Warm’ clothing drive, live performance from Zacari happening Dec. 19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The MLK CommUNITY Center is partnering with several organizations for a “Keeping the Streets Warm” clothing drive in December.

The organizations are collecting gently used or new blankets, jackets, sweaters, socks, gloves and headwear. Donations will be accepted Dec. 1 through Dec. 18 at the following locations:

Chop It Up Barbershop – 923 H Street

Brenda Jeans – 2015 Brundage Lane

Office of Leticia Perez – 1115 Truxtun Avenue

MLK CommUNITY – 1000 S Owens

The clothing drive will lead up to an event on Dec. 19 at MLK Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature a live performance from Zacari, according to a flyer. The event will also offer free dental screenings from Smile Makers, as well as food basket, toiletries and masks giveaways.

For more information, contact 661-394-0519 or email z.heff7@gmail.com.