Keeping animals safe in the heat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Something to think about with the summer heat — your pets.

Cats and Dogs, unlike humans, don’t sweat, so they get rid of extra heat by panting. Pets can experience heat stroke, so local animal care officials are calling on owners to bring pets indoors when they can, and when pets have to be outside, be sure to have a cool bowl of water available to them, plus access to shade.

“You know, the best thing is don’t put your pet outside after 10 a.m. in the morning. After 10, just say no,” said Julie Johnson, executive director of the Bakersfield Animal Care Center. “Keep them inside, keep them shaded. Make sure they have access to cool clean water at all times and you know keep an eye on them.”

Johnson also wants to remind residents not to walk their pets during the hotter parts of the day, instead walk with them early in the morning or late at night.