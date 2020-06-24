KEEPERS OF THE KERN: Kern River Valley volunteers ensure campgrounds stay clean

KERNVILLE, Calif (KGET) — One local group in the Kern River Valley is taking action to clean up campgrounds littered by visitors.

The Kern River Valley, undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous parts of Kern County, attracts people from all over the state. But with the visitors also comes the trash.

On Tuesday, 18 volunteers with the “Keepers of the Kern” group picked up hundreds, if not thousands, of pieces of trash along three campgrounds near the Kern River.

“[We picked up] hundreds of pounds of debris, trash, and human waste just today,” said Barbara Hinkey, co-founder and executive director of Keepers of the Kern. The group is dedicated to ensuring public land in the Kern River Valley stays clean. Hinkey and her brother, Rex, founded the group in 2013 to clean up trash left behind by campers.

“Maybe I need to be a little angry at people who do this because it’s ruining our river,” she said. “We’re asking people that come to be responsible. If you bring it in, take it out,” Hinkey continued, noting the group cleaned several campgrounds over the weekend, collecting and filling more than two dumpsters.

The U.S. Forest Service also makes its presence known at the campgrounds regularly, reminding campers to clean up.

“We come across a lot of large trash,” said Joey Martin, special use permit administrator with the U.S. Forest Service in the Sequoia National Forest. “Tent frames, rafts, everything you can think of. We picked up a stove yesterday…If we come across a messy campsite or recreation area, they can be subject to a federal misdemeanor punishable up to 6 months in federal prison or up to $5,000 in fines.”

Campers like Ingrid Salguero and her family from the Southern California community of Hawthorne said they want to be model visitors. Salguero said she picked up trash before unloading her car.

“it’s natures home,” Salguero said. “We’re coming in their space. We should be respectful in their space like we want people to be when they come to our space.”

Hinkey shared a similar sentiment.

“I just ask everybody: Please take care of the land. It’s your river too.”