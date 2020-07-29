Keepers of the Kern canceling clean ups next month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Keepers of the Kern are canceling their volunteer trash pick-up operations for the month of August due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a Facebook post, the group announced today will be their “last day on the river for a while.” They will consider future efforts in the coming weeks.

Keepers of the Kern said because campgrounds have been overcrowded, there are not enough funds to adequately sanitize the areas and keep up maintenance. The river’s edge has also been overwhelmed by trash, human waste, and damage to the vegetation.

“This decision was a difficult one to make, but the health and safety of our volunteers takes priority over everything else,” said the group.