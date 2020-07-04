Keep your pets safe during the Fourth of July holiday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fourth of July will be different for many celebrating this weekend, but don’t forget that it can be very stressful for your pets.

Experts say one of the most important things you can do is to leave your pet inside, preferably in a room or a crate if possible.

It’s helpful if you have your pet microchipped and identification tags have all up-to-date contact information.

Chuck Nordstrom with the Bakersfield SPCA says they’re closed on July 4, so it’s important to be prepared for fireworks — legal and illegal — going off nearby.

Walk through your yard and look for any firework debris before you let your pets back outside.

The non-profit Pet Matchmaker is offering free microchipping on July. They will have a booth at the corner of Calloway Drive and Rosedale Highway from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.