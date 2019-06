Brenda Ratliff with the Volunteer Center of Kern County joined 17 News at Sunrise to tell us more about our partnership for the Keep Kern County Cool Fan Drive.

Visit the corner of 21st and L Streets on Wednesday, June 12 from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to donate a new or gently used fan.

For more information about how you can submit an application to receive a fan, visit here.