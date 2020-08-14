Keep Kern Beautiful holding virtual registration for Saturday cleanup event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Keep Kern Beautiful is asking residents to register for a virtual cleanup event taking place on Saturday, one that requires only walking out your front door and picking up trash in the neighborhood.

The group asks that participants complete a registration form here. On Saturday, it says, pick up a grocery bag, put on gloves for protection and spend 15 to 30 minutes picking up trash in your yard, neighborhood or local park.

To become eligible to win a Keep Kern Beautiful prize, take photos of your work and share them on Facebook by tagging @KernCountyPublicWorks and hashtagging #KeepKernBeautiful or sending them through email to garciaz@kerncounty.com. Participants can also download the “Litterati” app, create an account, search for “Projects Nearby” and join the Keep Kern Beautiful — Virtual Cleanup.