Keep Kern Beautiful Committee now recruiting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over the past year, the Kern County Public Works Department has been working to start a Keep America Beautiful® affiliate called Keep Kern Beautiful (KKB). Last month, the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the organization, and now it is looking for 10 qualified individuals to serve on the committee.

According to their website, “Keep America Beautiful strives to End Littering, Improve Recycling, and Beautify America’s Communities.”

In a press release, the Public Works Department said applicants must “uphold KKBC’s mission and vision to improve the cleanliness and appearance of the County and enhance the overall health and welfare of its citizens.”

This two-year appointment will include recommending policies and programs to the Kern County Board of Supervisors to improve the quality and appearance of community life.

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply on the County’s website, or in person at the County’s Clerk Office, County Administration Office, 1115 Truxtun Avenue. For additional information, please contact the County Clerk’s Office at (661) 868-3585.