It’s time again to help some local residents beat the heat.

KGET is teaming up with the Volunteer Center of Kern County for the annual fan drive.

The fan drive takes place outside our KGET studios at 22nd and L streets on June 12.

We are asking for new or gently used fans for Kern County seniors and veterans who can’t afford them. Monetary donations are also being accepted.

The drive begins at 5 a.m. and runs until 6:30 p.m.

For more information, call the volunteer center at 395-9787.