BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tickets will soon be on sale for the popular Keep Calm Jamboree fundraiser put on by Camp K.E.E.P. and CALM.

The 3rd annual KEEP CALM Jamboree fundraiser will be held at CALM on April 19, 2024. The concert helps support two outdoor education camps, according to officials.

Ychtly Crw, a Los Angeles band that performs soft rock classics, will be at the museum performing again. Tickets will go on sale in early January.