BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services is hosting its Keep Calm, Be Well event at the CALM Zoo on Saturday.

Admission to the event is free all day for the entire family, organizers said.

The event will feature art, oversized games of Jenga, Connect Four, Twister, lawn bowling and La Rosa Paletas. Organizers say mural art will be on display throughout the park.

“Come out this weekend to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month with KernBHRS at CALM. This is a completely free, family-friendly event that will include free admission to the park to see the animals, free train rides, and plenty of goodies and giveaways,” Christina Rajlal Mental Health Services Act Behavioral Health Program Supervisor said.

The event is scheduled at Calm Zoo for Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to organizers.