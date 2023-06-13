BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council is searching for another member on the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee.

The spot became open after the resignation of Zechariah Garcia, the alternate seat of Ward 2, according to the City of Bakersfield.

The new member will be nominated by the councilmember of the same Ward and confirmed by a majority vote of the full council. The term expires in December 2024.

The KBBC’s purpose is to improve beautification efforts through the recommendation of different programs across the city.

Applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall North and on the city’s website.

For more information regarding the position and application process, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 661-326-3767.