BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you have paid the first installment of your property tax, your second installment is due in just a few weeks.

The Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector Jordan Kaufman is reminding Kern residents that if their second installment of property tax is not paid by 5 p.m. on April 11. it will be delinquent. If delinquent you will have to pay a 10 percent late fee and $10 delinquency fee.

You can pay in person at the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office at 115 Truxtun Ave. on the second floor. The collector’s office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You can send your payment by mail use this address:

KCTTC Payment Center,

P.O. Box 541004, Los Angeles, CA 90054-1004

You can also pay online by clicking here.

If you do not have your tax bill, you may request a copy by calling 661-868-3490 or emailing TTC@KernCounty.com.