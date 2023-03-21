BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Center on Teaching Careers will hold a hybrid educational employment fair in downtown Bakersfield, and the event will be organized in partnership with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, according to a news release.

The job fair is aimed at persons finding jobs in an academic setting in Kern County as well as other counties within the Central Valley. This event will see 32 educational institutions and agencies recruit for numerous positions from school campus aides to substitute teachers, the release said.

The CCTC-KCSOS educational job fair will take place on March 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Mechanics Bank Convention Center located at 1001 Truxtun Ave.

Interested candidates may pre-register by clicking here or register onsite the day of the event. Registration is free.