BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools is searching for volunteers to coach local second-grade students on how to read in the annual Kern County Community Reading Project.

The volunteers will be trained to become reading coaches, according to officials.

KCSOS officials say the volunteers will need to attend a two-hour training session on the guided learning technique. After the training, the volunteers are committed to training students to read for one hour on one day of the week for one semester.

During the training visits, a volunteer will coach four students individually for 15 minutes, according to KCSOS officials. A different trainer is assigned in the classroom every day.

Training is scheduled for Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in room 1B at 1300 17th St.

Potential volunteers can email rymurry@kern.org or call 661-636-4420 for more information.