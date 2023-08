BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office South assisted Ventura County Sheriff’s Office rescue a hiker who went missing Aug. 5, according to a news release from the office.

On Aug. 6, KCSO, along with Tehachapi Mountain Rescue Group assisted Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue aid mission for a missing 72-year-old lost hiker who went missing in the area of Saw Mill trail in Ventura County.

The hiker was located on Aug. 7, alive and uninjured, according to KCSO.