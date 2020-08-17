KCSOS receives $75K grant from Bank of America for Chromebooks, WiFi hot spots for distance learning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office recently received a $75,000 grant from Bank of America to help students succeed in distance learning.

KCSOS said the grant allowed for the purchase of 20,000 Chromebooks and 5,700 WiFi hot spots. The department also received a $25,000 grant from Valley Strong Credit Union and a $10,000 grant from the Bakersfield West Rotary.

The office said the grants will help provide needed resources for students to stay connected with their distance learning curriculum as Kern County schools begin the new school year.

“This tremendous support from Bank of America, along with the other local support we have received, will transform lives,” Superintendent of Schools Mary Barlow said.

KCSOS said an estimated 40,000 students countywide did not have access to the internet and/or a computer at home when schools physically closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the help of the grants, those students now have devices and internet connectivity.

“Access to education is key to long term economic stability and growth, so it was important for us

to help (KCSOS) overcome some of the barriers that students and educators were facing when the crisis began. These are truly unprecedented times, and KCSOS quickly pivoted to identify alternative sources of support like the private sector and community leaders to create an effective remote learning model,” said Karen Zuber, Bakersfield market manager for Bank of America.