KCSOS holding in-person Kern County College Night next month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools office will hold an in-person Kern County College Night on Sept. 13.

The event, in partnership with the Kern High School District, will be held from 5-8 p.m. at the Mechanics Bank Convention Center, located at 1001 Truxtun Ave. The event will feature fewer colleges and universities in attendance this year to allow for more spacing between exhibit booths.

Breakout sessions will be available on a variety of topics, including how to get financial aid, prepare to be a college student athlete, write a personal statement and decide which college is right.

Students will also hear about why it’s important to take rigorous courses in high school and how to prepare for tests such as the SAT and ACT.

Kern County College Night is free and reservations/tickets are not required. However, entry is limited to one student and one adult per household. All attendees must wear face coverings and show proof of vaccination status or the results of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event start time.