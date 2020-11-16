KCSOS clarifies school, district closure protocols

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office clarified guidelines on school closures due to COVID-19 after the county officially moved back into the purple tier on Monday.

According to the California Department of Public Health, schools that already re-opened while in the red tier, even partially, do not have to close their doors. Any school that did not re-open while in the red tier is required to remain closed until restrictions are lifted. The county must remain in the red tier for two weeks for those schools to re-open.

However, this set of guidelines is only applicable to individual school sites only. If a school district has a phased reopening of its schools, the schools in that school district that did not open for in person instruction may not reopen until the county is back in the red tier for two weeks.

Protocols for school closures are as follows: