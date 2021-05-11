KCSOS announces winners of Bank of America Essay and Speech Competition

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools has announced the winners of the annual Bank of America Essay and Speech Competition.

Nine finalists between fourth and sixth grade competed last Thursday in the virtual event. Each of the participants delivered a speech based on an essay they had previously written on the topic of “What are the ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected you?” 

KCSOS said the essay competition began at the school level, with each school judging the writing and nominating one student essay writer in each grade to represent the school. Essays were then judged by a panel of teachers and the nine finalists competed in the virtual speech contest. 

The nine winners received trophies and gift cards to Russo’s Books. Here is the full list of winners: 

Fourth Grade

  • 1st Place — Blake Been, Bimat Elementary, Norris
  • 2nd Place — Anneliese Kimmel, Rio Bravo Elementary
  • 3rd Place — Ivan Valdez, Nueva Vista Language Academy, Delano

Fifth Grade 

  • 1st Place — Iyla Mackey, St. John’s Lutheran
  • 2nd Place — Alyssa Mar, Veterans Elementary, Norris
  • 3rd Place — Mackenzie Mitchell, Olive Drive Elementary, Norris

Sixth Grade 

  • 1st Place — Tanav Doddapuneni, St. John’s Lutheran
  • 2nd Place — Mary Samaan, Bimat Elementary
  • 3rd Place — Abigail Biron, Veterans Elementary, Norris

More local education headlines on KGET.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News