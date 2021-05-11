KCSOS announces winners of Bank of America Essay and Speech Competition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools has announced the winners of the annual Bank of America Essay and Speech Competition.

Nine finalists between fourth and sixth grade competed last Thursday in the virtual event. Each of the participants delivered a speech based on an essay they had previously written on the topic of “What are the ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected you?”

KCSOS said the essay competition began at the school level, with each school judging the writing and nominating one student essay writer in each grade to represent the school. Essays were then judged by a panel of teachers and the nine finalists competed in the virtual speech contest.

The nine winners received trophies and gift cards to Russo’s Books. Here is the full list of winners:

Fourth Grade

1st Place — Blake Been, Bimat Elementary, Norris

2nd Place — Anneliese Kimmel, Rio Bravo Elementary

3rd Place — Ivan Valdez, Nueva Vista Language Academy, Delano

Fifth Grade

1st Place — Iyla Mackey, St. John’s Lutheran

2nd Place — Alyssa Mar, Veterans Elementary, Norris

3rd Place — Mackenzie Mitchell, Olive Drive Elementary, Norris

Sixth Grade

1st Place — Tanav Doddapuneni, St. John’s Lutheran

2nd Place — Mary Samaan, Bimat Elementary

3rd Place — Abigail Biron, Veterans Elementary, Norris

